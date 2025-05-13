FBI: International season 4 episode 22 spoilers: The series finale

We hate to say it, but that does not make it any less true — next week on CBS, you are going to see FBI: International season 4 episode 22. The series finale is here, and you just have to be ready.

So what is the story going to be here for “Gaijin”? There is a lot of great stuff worth getting into here, but let’s begin by noting that some of the Fly Team is going to venture all the way over to Japan in order to track down a series killer. The stakes are higher than ever and emotionally, we are even more nervous given that this is the final chapter of the story. (Why did CBS have to cancel this? A totally different story, but it has been long enough since its end was announced that it feels doubtful it is going to land anywhere else.)

To get a few more details now about what is coming within this finale, be sure to check out the full FBI: International season 4 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Gaijin” – The Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell, to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree, on part two of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are all the loose ends here going to be tied up? We would love nothing more than for there to be a clear answer to that. Yet, at the same time, we do at least know that shows in the Wolf universe do not always do cliffhangers — and this could be the case here.

