Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 19, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that we are still actively in the midst of May sweeps, it makes sense to have some expectations.

After all, this is a period of time where networks in theory care a lot about ratings! Unfortunately, this does not mean a new episode in this case. There is no new installment on the air tonight; not only that, but we are going to be waiting until the fall to see the crime drama back. The plan here is for it to return on Tuesday nights this fall, where it is going to be a part of an all-NCIS lineup that is also going to include the Origins prequel and then also the Sydney spin-off, which is going to have a far larger role than it has ever had before.

Beyond the unfortunate fact that season 22 is over, we should also go ahead and note here that we are not going to be getting a lot of season 23 news, either. The reality here is that filming will not be kicking off until the summer, and that means a long wait to get answers to some other questions. That includes what happens with Parker after the death of his father, or whether or not Jimmy Palmer has found a huge clue when it comes to what happened to Parker’s mom. There are so many questions we still need an answer to — and we are just going to have to wait and see what more is coming.

As of right now, our expectation is that NCIS will return in either late September or early October.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

