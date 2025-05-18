Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: Star on big Reid return

We know that at some point on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18, you are going to see Matthew Gray Gubler back as Spencer Reid. Meanwhile, at this point it also feels like we understand why he will be back, as well. It makes the most sense for his to return to help with the mourning process for JJ’s husband Will, who died on this past episode.

Of course, we are still heartbroken for JJ and all things considered, it is hard not to be. We recognize that there is a contingent of fans rooting for her and Reid romantically but for now, we envision him just coming back as a friend and valuable support system. This is someone she is inevitably going to need during a moment of tremendous grief.

Speaking to Parade, Adam Rodriguez (who plays Luke) gave us another look into what the character’s return is going to look like, as well:

You’ll see him, and I’ll say this, it’s nice to see him. I think everybody will appreciate seeing him and we all enjoyed the time that he was there with us. It was good to see him in real life, and it’ll be, I think, nice for the fans to see him pop up as well.

The thing that is perhaps the most important to us here is the way in which this is being explained via him “popping in” — it is a reminder that Gubler is not rejoining as a regular. He has another show coming to CBS! We are happy to have him for however long he is present, even if we are just talking about a situation where he is back for a few minutes and that is more or less it.

