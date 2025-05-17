Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2: Will Sheldon appear?

With Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 not arriving on CBS until the fall, that leaves a lot of time to ask questions. For the sake of this article, let’s just go ahead and take on the biggest one imaginable: Is there a chance that you will see Sheldon turn up here at some point?

Of course, we do tend to think that it would be really fun if Iain Armitage did reprise his Young Sheldon role, especially since he has expressed interest in doing so in the past. The majority of the other cast members from that show have returned here and there, especially the likes of Zoe Perry and Annie Potts.

At the end of the day, though, the producers of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage have already discussed the challenges that come with bringing Sheldon into this world, especially since the character is now in California laying more of the groundwork for The Big Bang Theory to happen. It has already been established in the lore that he did not see his family that often upon moving to the West Coast, and we do think that the writers are going to stay true to that to a certain degree.

Personally, we do still think that someday, you will see Sheldon again on this show. Yet, it is likely to be a really special occasion, whether it be a story during sweeps, a finale, or another reason that is really specific. He is still mentioned often enough, so this is not a situation where he has been forgotten about entirely. We are just glad that this world continues to leave so many possibilities open, and that it even remains so successful! Given that the original sitcom premiered back in 2007, who would have thought that we would be here at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

