Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the big finale for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 at CBS, why not look more ahead to the future?

After all, the top thing that we can say first and foremost here is that a second season for the comedy is very-much coming and you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just sit back and think more about when it could premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

At the time of this writing, we are at least happy to know already that the second season could be airing moving into the fall — in particular, late September or early October. Think in terms of what we got this season, as there is no major reason to change things around.

Moving forward in general now, one of the larger questions that we do have to think about here pertains to the long-term future — in particular, whether or not there is going to really be one with the title characters. Because we know Georgie and Mandy do split up eventually, it does cloud a lot of our overall thoughts on the show. How else do you really explain it at this point? We do think there’s a chance that they could re-marry down the road, but there may also be a path that needs to be explored leading up to that. It is going to be an unusual road full of twists and turns — but probably also a lot of laughs in the first place.

As for what else could be coming within the greater franchise universe…

Well, just know for a moment here that we are going to be seeing some sort of proper Big Bang Theory spin-off set in the present day, one that will feature the likes of Denise, Stuart, and some other familiar faces. Alas, not much can be said about a premiere date yet.

What do you most want to see moving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







