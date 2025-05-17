Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 17, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying at this point, but there are reasons to be thoroughly excited.

So, where do we start off here? Well, let’s just begin by noting that there is some pretty-exciting but also bittersweet news to share within: There is a new installment coming in just a matter of hours. However, it also marks the season 50 finale. The show is at least looking to go out with a bang here, as you have Scarlett Johansson making a triumphant return as a host — she obviously has done the gig a number of times in the past, so she’s got the experience. Also, she’s married to Colin Jost. That helps, and we certainly think that she is going to get her revenge on Michael Che for what he made Colin say during the joke-swap earlier this season.

If we had to make a bold prediction about tonight’s Saturday Night Live (which also features Bad Bunny as a musical guest), it is that you could see another joke-swap where Michael has to read jokes written by Scarlett. This is hardly the most surprising thing that the show will have ever done, largely because they did a variation of this when Caitlin Clark stopped by and made Michael tell some jokes written by her. Still, it is effective.

One more thing to watch for tonight is that there is a distinct chance that there could be a few cast members who depart and if so, you may get wind of it either right before the show or during. We are certainly worried about Jost and Che given their long Weekend Update tenure, but then also some other cast members like Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, or Bowen Yang who have been there for a good while. Kenan Thompson, meanwhile, has already indicated that he has no intention of leaving. We honestly like the current group and would prefer them to be around for years to come.

