Saturday Night Live: Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson finale promo

This weekend marks the big season finale for Saturday Night Live, and of course, the show is set to go out big.

Consider the following — not only is this the end of the anniversary season, but we are also entering it with the expectation that a few beloved cast members could be departing. Just remember for a moment that there are a lot of people who have been at Studio 8H for a rather long time. Could Colin Jost be among them? It is possible, and that adds to the comedy that comes with his real-life wife Scarlett Johansson coming back to host once more.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new Saturday Night Live preview that does actually feature both Scarlett and Colin, as well as a joke that he has never actually kissed her despite their longstanding relationship / marriage. We do think there are more opportunities to play around with this in the episode, even though Colin is not necessarily that well-known for appearing in sketches outside of Weekend Update. He has done it here and there, but only if there is a rather specific purpose for it.

No matter what happens within the finale, we are at least hopeful about the opportunity to just see some bold sketches and things to keep us discussing the series entering the summer. We certainly know that a season 51 is going to be coming at some point to NBC, but we are likely to not see it come around until at least late September or early October. Who knows just what sort of stuff is going to be out there to satirize at that point?

