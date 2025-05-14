Saturday Night Live finale: Scarlett Johansson ready for revenge

As many of you may be aware at this point, Scarlett Johansson is going to be hosting the Saturday Night Live 50 finale this weekend. So, what is she going to bring to the table?

Given the fact that the actress is a multi-time host in that way, you can expect the show to work like a well-oiled machine. Add to this the fact that she is married to Colin Jost, and likely had a good bit of time to deliver what she wants to in terms of big ideas.

Above all else, though, one thing may be on her mind here: Vengeance. In particular, vengeance towards Jost’s Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che. If you recall, the most recent joke-swap featured a particularly vulgar joke, written by Che, that Jost was forced to say out loud about his wife. The camera then panned to her watching from a green room, a look of pure horror on her face.

In a new story at Vanity Fair, Scarlett shared her initial thoughts after hearing the joke said live:

“I had all these cameras on me. I didn’t expect the setup to be like that. I was like, ‘Wow, you really are seventh-, eighth-grade boys.’”

From there, the actress indicated further what is her primary goal moving forward:

“I feel like it’s almost my responsibility to come up with some way to burn Michael back … Retaliation, I’d say, should be expected. Others on the show could support this desire. Know what I mean?”

By the end of the finale, we’re sure that Scarlett is going to be able to do something. Also, Che likely knows that revenge is coming! Why wouldn’t he at this point?

