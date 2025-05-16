Is Jason George leaving Grey’s Anatomy; is Ben Warren gone?

After the events of the season 21 finale of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, we do recognize if you are out there with plenty of questions about the future of Ben Warren. Could he actually be leaving the hospital?

After all, remember for a moment that Teddy did not recommend him to stick around at the hospital, which means that we are entering a complicated position where he technically does not have a job moving forward. Yet, he also is married to Miranda Bailey and in that sense, it keeps him around. There is a lot more story to tell here on paper, and it feels like the producers do agree with that assessment.

In speaking on all of this further to Variety, here is some of what showrunner Meg Marinis had to say:

He was outside the hospital when that explosion went off, so we know he’s alive. But he doesn’t have a job, so he’s going through an emotional explosion. What we wanted to see for him coming back was that it wasn’t going to be as easy as he assumed, and also the difficulty of having to work side-by-side with your wife who is in a position of authority over you. I think they were able to navigate that fairly well. There were a few bumps in the road, but we wanted to tell a story where Ben did not want to ask for special treatment from Bailey.

And because he did it his way, the renegade way, it caused him to end up in a load of trouble. But the person who made that decision was Teddy, and Teddy has had an emotional year. So I think there’s something to be said, now that she’s finally able to choose herself and put that part of her life aside: Did she make the right decision? And how helpful will Ben be in this chaotic moment when the hospital is essentially on fire?

For the time being, we do think it makes more sense to be concerned about the future of Link, given that he was in the operating room during the hospital explosion. Given that he and Jo just got married, they better not kill him! How much is Jo being forced to endure at this point?

