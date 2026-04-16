Scrubs revival season 2: Will Rachel Bilson return?

Following the big finale tonight on ABC, we do think there are a lot of questions across the board when it comes to a Scrubs revival season 2. For now, it is true that the future remains unclear. Yet, at the same time, there are so many questions that you are left to wonder.

Take, for starters, whether or not we are going to be seeing some more romance down the road for JD thanks to Rachel Bilson as Charlie. She has been introduced now a possible love interest for Zach Braff’s character, and she also represents a change of pace after what he has gone through in his romantic life already.

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What we can say is that provided the show comes back, there is certainly a great chance that you will see more of Bilson in action. That comes courtesy of showrunner Aseem Batra, who had the following to say in a chat with TVLine:

Absolutely. We want to have a romantic arc for J.D. I mean, it’s time. He’s kind of had his angst about getting back out there. And we love Rachel and thought, you know, their chemistry is really great. And so we’re excited to flesh that out for Season 2.

Ultimately, we also tend to think we could be seeing more legacy characters moving into season 2, with one of the biggest ones being John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox. Our hope is that he will be able to balance out this show with his other gig in Rooster. We do think that it helps that Bill Lawrence is an executive producer on both projects, and he does have a stable of performers he works with the vast majority of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to a Scrubs season 2 and if it will happen

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