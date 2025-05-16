Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5: Meet Breeze!

After years of speculation and theories, we are now thrilled to know thrilled to know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be introducing an iconic character. With that, let’s go ahead and welcome Breeze into the world, shall we?

We know that for a long time, there were a ton of theories out there that suggested that the guy was going to actually be another version of Unique after his near-death experience; that is not the case. Instead, the character will be played by Shameik Moore, and he is going to be a key player through the fifth and final season.

In a statement about his casting, here is some of what Moore had to say:

“The ‘Power’ Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze. I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Sascha Penn added the following:

“It was always my intention that ‘Raising Kanan’ would run for five seasons, and thanks to my friends and partners at STARZ and Lionsgate, as well as the incredible cast, crew and writing staff, I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019. Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience, and I assure you that the stakes for Kanan and the entire Thomas family have never been higher. I’m very proud of this series, and grateful that we’ve been able to see it through to what is an incredibly explosive and satisfying conclusion for the unbelievably loyal fans of the Power Universe,” said Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer and showrunner, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

