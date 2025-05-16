Is Chris Carmack leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Link dead?

We had a good feeling that the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale is going to be forcing you to deal with a whirlwind of emotions. Yet, it turned out that very few of those were tied to Jenna.

Despite the fact that the bulk of the promotion for the finale was built around what happened with Piper Perabo’s character, the story still ended in a relatively predictable spot: It turns out that she never had the gas to make the operating room explode. The entire thing was a bluff to ensure that her child had successful surgery, and then that happened. She was arrested, and that meant that the cliffhangers were going to be off in some other directions.

Or … was it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional TV reviews!

Well, as we learned later on in the episode, the tank may have actually been active even though nobody was aware of it. That meant that the cliffhanger actually did still happen, as an operating room exploded in the closing minutes. (Now, how the entire SWAT team and police missed all of this, we’re a little confused.) The person who you should be the most worried about at present is Link, who was in said OR when the explosion happened. There is no confirmation that he is exiting the series for now and within that, the best advice we can give is to try and cling onto some hope.

So what more did we get when it comes to big endings? Well, it seems like Owen and Teddy are breaking up, which means one more failed relationship on his infinity gauntlet at this point. The guy honestly needs therapy more than a new relationship, but is there any chance that he is actually going to get it?

Related – When is Grey’s Anatomy season 22 going to premiere on ABC?

What did you think about the overall events of the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







