Doctor Odyssey season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

With tonight serving as the season 1 finale on ABC, is there any chance still that a Doctor Odyssey season 2 could actually happen?

Of course, this is where we should start off here by saying that this is the only series at the aforementioned network that is currently in flux and for right now, we are more pessimistic than anything else. After all, we do tend to think that if the network really was desperate to bring it back, wouldn’t they have found a way to do that? They haven’t and because of that, they may opt instead to just move forward with some other shows. Remember that they do still have a longstanding relationship with Ryan Murphy and are working on a lot of other programs — they have 9-1-1 as well as the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show, and that is without even getting into any of the work the producer is doing for FX / Hulu.

At this point, we do still think that the future for Doctor Odyssey will start to become a little bit clearer between now and the end of June, mostly because that is when a lot of cast contracts are going to expire presumably. Our general feeling is just that the cast will probably move forward to other things at this point, and we hope to see them collaborate with Murphy on something else.

Now, if this show does get renewed…

Let’s just say that you may be waiting for a good while to see it back! ABC has already set its fall schedule and with that, the absolute earliest we would expect to see more here is moving into January. We would then hope that more viewers would be able to discover it during the long break.

Do you want to see a Doctor Odyssey season 2 renewal over at ABC?

