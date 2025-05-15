Chicago PD season 12 episode 21: Was Burgess suspended?

We knew entering Chicago PD season 12 episode 21 that we were going to be seeing Reid perhaps on some sort of revenge tour. What did that look like?

Well, let’s just say that in the end, it may feel like your heart was smashed to bits by what transpired — Shawn Hatosy’s character basically came in to Intelligence and smashed the whole unit with a hammer. After Voight was no longer of use to him, he disbanded the entire unit. Not only that, but Torres was arrested over his relationship with Gloria Perez, and Burgess found herself without her badge for at least the time being.

We’re not shocked at all that Chicago PD wanted to create some sort of compelling tease entering the finale and yet, we did not think it would be this bad. Voight is furious over what happened, and does not appear to be in a mood where he is willing to listen to anyone. This is of course unfortunate when you consider the fact that the only way all of these people are going to escape this precarious fate is if they do it together.

There is no doubt that Torres obviously has it the worst out of anyone right now, but Kim being taken of her badge right before her wedding? That’s brutal, and it is a reminder of what makes Reid so different from a lot of other season-long baddies that this show has had over the years. He is more than capable of causing problems for Intelligence under the pretense of being above-board. He knows how to play the game; meanwhile, Voight is about as bad of a rule-breaker as you are ever going to see.

What did you think about the events of Chicago PD season 12 episode 21?

