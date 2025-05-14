Chicago PD season 12 episode 22 (finale): The ‘Burzek’ wedding!

We do recognize that ahead of the Chicago PD season 12 finale on NBC next week, there are an array of subjects worth talking about. What is the biggest?

Well, for almost any longtime fan of the drama at this point, doesn’t it have to be the Burgess – Ruzek wedding? It is certainly something that we’ve hoped to get this season, and we believe it will be romantic, heartfelt, and still within the world of the police drama … that is, if it still happens at all. It is still worth noting that there is always a chance a snag could come up that gets in the way. This is TV, after all, and shows like this love nothing more than making you worried.

Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 22 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

Forced to cease operations while under investigation by Internal Affairs, Intelligence goes off-book to bring down Reid once and for all; Ruzek and Burgess consider delaying their nuptials amid the uncertainty.

For us personally, we do still think that there is no significant reason to be worried and that the wedding will still very-much happen. Let’s just frame this in the following form for a moment here — wouldn’t NBC and the producers be risking a revolt by teasing a wedding and not having it happen? There is also a reason to be confident that the Reid plotline gets wrapped up here, largely due to the simple fact that most of these season-long arcs for the show do tend to get resolution. There could be a cliffhanger at the end of the story, but that does not mean that it will be tied to this exclusively.

What do you most want to see moving into the Chicago PD season 12 finale?

