Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22 (finale): Severide’s big risk

It should not come as too much of a surprise that heading into the Chicago Fire season 13 finale on NBC, sacrifices will be a big part of the story. Can you really be shocked? How could you, all things considered? Every time that the members of Firehouse 51 go out into the field, there is a reasonably good chance that they are heading towards a devastating end.

First and foremost, note that “It Had to End This Way” is about as ominous of a finale title as you are going to see — just from looking at that alone, there are a lot of reasons to think that a tough end could be coming.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 22 synopsis with some more insight on what is ahead:

05/21/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide puts his job on the line to help out one of their own. Kidd navigates Natalie’s complicated relationship with her sister. Herrmann prepares to take the Chief test. TV-14

Is Kelly going to keep his job? Well, let’s just say that we’re hopeful given that as of this writing, we have yet to hear anything that makes us think that Taylor Kinney will be leaving the series. With that being said, we do know that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett are both going to be departing at some point — and that’s tough, even if they have not been around all that long. The sad reality here remains that this is one of those shows where people do come and go for a number of different reasons — but especially now, given the fact that studios are cutting costs. (We already know that other series in the Dick Wolf universe are facing this.)

What do you most want to see moving into the Chicago Fire season 13 finale when it airs?

