Chicago Med season 10 episode 22 (finale): Who’s getting cut?

Chicago Med season 10 episode 22 is coming to NBC next week, and we should start it off by noting big changes may be coming.

After all, is there a chance that Goodwin is about to make some big cuts to the hospital payroll? There would be a dark irony to this, given that the network and the studio have made a number of cuts with their shows over the years. Is art about to imitate life in one of the weirder ways imaginable here?

If you do want to get a few more details right now all about what you could be seeing, just check out the Chicago Med season 10 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/21/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Following orders, Goodwin is tasked with enforcing difficult cuts to hospital personnel. Charles’ daughter is hospitalized after a car accident. A transplant patient makes a life-changing decision. TV-14

Our hope here in general is that Sharon manages to find a way to avoid some of these cuts, even if it does not appear likely at first. We have to be worried here mostly due to the fact that there are almost constantly changes that happen with the Chicago franchise.

As for the other storyline at the heart of this episode, doesn’t it make all the sense in the world to be concerned about Charles’ daughter? We are well-aware of the fact that this is a man who has seemingly gone through every single terrible situation possible and while we would love to see a more pleasant resolution here, it feels foolish to come into this with false optimism. For the most part, that could just set the stage for even more heartbreak.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 22 when it airs?

Do you think a cliffhanger is coming? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some additional updates down the line.

