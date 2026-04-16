The Boys season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Homelander’s V1 plan

As we do inch closer to the arrival of The Boys season 5 episode 4 on Prime Video next week, it is fairly clear at this point what is to come. Homelander is as desperate as ever to try and be immortal and by virtue of that, he is looking in the direction of one thing: V1. He knows that this is the way to do it, as it is also the thing that keeps Soldier Boy from aging.

So how is he going to find a way to make this happen? Well, the end of episode 3 solidified that at this point, Stan Edgar really could be the key to the kingdom. Even though he may want to do everything in his power to be rid of Giancarlo Esposito’s character, he also still needs him. This back-and-forth could be at the heart of the story to come, and that also raises another question: How much does Stan value his own life? Is he willing to risk everything?

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While all of this is going on here, we also are well-aware of the fact that we are going to be seeing some more questions when it comes to The Boys themselves and how they are all going to handle the crisis in front of them. They are not always on the same page — that much is clear. Annie is so afraid of losing Hughie she may not want to work with him.

What we know is ahead

Well, for starters, we have yet to see either Jared Padalecki or Misha Collins, and we do imagine that their appearance will be all sorts of epic. Meanwhile, Marie Moreau is going to be involved here at some point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Boys season 5 episode 3

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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