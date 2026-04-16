The Boys season 5 episode 3: Is Ryan dead?

In the closing minutes of The Boys season 5 episode 3, it definitely looked as though the show took someone else off the board. We witnessed the tragic end of A-Train’s story back in the premiere and for a moment, Homelander had his own son Ryan within an inch of his life.

Given everything that Antony Starr’s character has done since the start of the series, would it have been a shock to see him commit such an act? Hardly, but when Butcher discovers him close to the end, Ryan is still alive. We do think that this cements further that Homelander does still have this deep and messed-up desire to be loved, really to the extent where he cannot commit to take what family he has off the board. It is a part of why he brought Soldier Boy back and in a way, these two stories do mirror each other.

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Now, letting Ryan live may end up being the mistake that costs Homelander his own life, given that the boy may do whatever it takes now to do away with him once and for all. He and Butcher hardly have the best relationship, but can they find a way to work together now?

Of course, the stuff around Homelander is almost always going to be the best that The Boys has to offer. While there was other stuff elsewhere worth watching, it is fair to wonder if for how certain threads are going to connect. Take, for example, where the show is actually going right now when it comes to the relationship between Soldier Boy and Firecracker, as not everything about that is altogether clear yet. Meanwhile, Hughie and Annie really just have to find a way to stay and work together.

What did you think about the overall events of The Boys season 5 episode 3?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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