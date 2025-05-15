NCIS season 23 premiere date: What now to expect

If you did miss the big, recent news for whatever reason, NCIS season 23 is going to be back on CBS this fall — albeit in a new timeslot. After years of the crime drama airing on Mondays, it is now heading back to its old Tuesday stomping grounds. While there, it will be a part of a lineup that also includes the likes of NCIS: Origins and then the Sydney spin-off show.

As nice as it was for the network to share some more insight on all of this recently in their fall schedule release, they are keeping premiere dates under wraps for now. So when is that going to change?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that it feels like the next month or so is going to feature the crime drama in a holding pattern; yet, quite a bit could be different actor that. Come mid-June, we will likely see a lot of the dates come out, and it makes sense to think that CBS is going to target either the last week of September or the first two weeks of October to bring the show back. There are a lot more variables that go into this than you would at first think, whether it be episode count, planned hiatuses, and also what makes sense from a ratings point of view.

While we most likely will not get full specifics on the next NCIS premiere until we get around to late August or early September, it does feel as though one thing is likely to transpire: A revenge tour for one Alden Parker. Do you really think that he’s going to be okay with what happened to his father? That’s just something that we have a hard time buying into.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

