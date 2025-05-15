House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Cause for confusion?

For the past several months, it has been our hope to see House of the Dragon season 3 premiere on HBO at some point next summer. However, is there a reason to think now that the show may be coming even later? Let’s just say that you have to at least have the conversation — even if you do not actively want to.

Here is some of what we can say for the time being — per the network, another Game of Thrones prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is not coming out until next year. Once upon a time, the hope was that we would see it in 2025, especially since it wrapped filming a good while back.

Now, let’s just hope that this series (based on the Dunk & Egg novels from George R.R. Martin) ends up premiering in January of next year. Does that really mean that House of the Dragon is coming out just mere months later? It is often a proclivity for networks to space out their franchise shows a little bit further, mostly as a means to try and ensure you are getting the most from them.

Because of this, do not be surprised if season 3 does not arrive until fall 2026; this is not a sure-fire thing by any means, but you can sometimes read the tea leaves and come to some conclusions. HBO is not going to rush this show, especially given the sheer size of the budget and the key battle sequences they have to nail. Production is underway, but it is not expected to be done for quite some time.

Of course, a lot of this talk of delays is still ironic when you consider that once upon a time, Game of Thrones seasons were basically an annual thing. The industry has certainly changed at this point, hasn’t it?

