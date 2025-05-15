FBI season 7 episode 22 (finale) promo: Who is the traitor?

If you were not excited already to see the FBI season 7 finale arrive on CBS next week, let’s just go ahead and say this: There is reason for hype! This could not only be one of the most action-packed stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far, it may also contain a pretty intense twist.

What are we talking about here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that a mole may be lurking somewhere behind the scenes, and it could be the job then of Maggie, OA, and everyone else to locate and stop them before their plan is fully executed.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full preview for the FBI finale, one that does give you a good sense of what the stakes here are — and also an attempt that is going to be made here to try and relieve some of the agents of their duties. As you would imagine, this is going to be one of those situations where we hardly think that the characters are just going to say “okay” here and walk to the side — why would they, if they know that they are fighting for a just cause?

For those who are unaware, this show in particular was renewed through season 9 back before the start of this season, meaning that the writers have known for a while that this would not be their series finale. (If only the same were true for the spin-offs.) By virtue of this, we do tend to think that it is fair to think that the producers could be coming up with some sort of ending here that contains a cliffhanger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

