FBI season 7 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: ‘A New Day’

As you get prepared to see FBI season 7 episode 22 on CBS next week, let’s just say to expect some pretty darn crazy things. This is the finale and by virtue of that, the instance in which everything is going to come to a head. There will be danger that almost every single person faces in this episode, and there is a chance that some sort of cliffhanger transpires at the end.

Of course, the good news here is that unlike the other series that are currently a part of this world, this show has a renewal and will be coming back for more. That could mean that there is a little less pressure to come up with a good ending to this story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, do you want to know some more details now all about what lies ahead? Then check out the FBI season 7 episode 22 synopsis below:

“A New Day” – After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers a rogue terrorist group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office, on the seventh season finale of FBI, Tuesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Odds are, the eighth season of the series is going to come back in late September / early October — just in case you need a specific date to prepare for at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on FBI, including the new CIA spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 22 when it arrives at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







