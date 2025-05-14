High Potential season 2 premiere date: ABC narrows it down

For everyone out there who is curious, High Potential season 2 now has a little bit more of a clear plan courtesy of ABC.

So, what are we talking about here? Well, the network has confirmed their fall schedule and within that, indicated that the Kaitlin Olson series is going to be coming back on Tuesday nights after Dancing with the Stars. However, there is no specific start date yet. The best thing that you can do at this point is simply assume that you are going to be seeing the drama / mystery return at some point in late September or early October.

So what will the future of the story look like? Let’s just say that we’ve got more insight to share on that now! Speaking to TV Insider, Olson had the following to say on that subject:

“We left you on a cliffhanger, and so it’s kind of a three-part cliffhanger, ‘cause we don’t know if this woman met her match in the gamemaster, you don’t know what’s going on with Karadec, and there’s always the Roman question, so we are going to address that stuff and it’s a two-part opener.”

One of the things we are most excited to see is how a lot of relationships develop in the months ahead — the first season was really a proof of concept, and also figuring out what worked for the cast, the writers, and then also the fans at the same exact time. Now that all of that has been figured out further, we do tend to think that there is room for so much more fun — and for great cases that will test a lot of these people in some brand-new and super-exciting ways.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering High Potential season 2 over at ABC?

