High Potential season 1 finale: Who is David Giuntoli playing?

We had a good feeling that High Potential season 1 finale on ABC was going to give us a big-time surprise, but David Giuntoli? Let’s just say that this is something that we did not see coming.

After all, it turned out that the former Grimm and A Million Little Things star was actually the sadistic man behind the games that we saw over the course of the hour — not only that, but he also seems to want another go at it in the future. After all, he certainly does not appear to be done, and he also is looking at Morgan as some sort of equal to do battle with down the line:

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Todd Harthan noted why he wanted to introduce this specific character in the way that he did:

“I love a good serialized villain … I also love going into a Season 2 where there might be another surprise or two, so it’s a bit of an open box.”

When could we see David again?

Clearly, there is no specific window on when that could be and that is really a part of the fun here, as the writers are going to move around and explore a number of different possibilities. Our general feeling is that this could be a story to explore again during a key sweeps period, or at least another time in which the writers feel like it could be smart to kick things up a notch.

Of course, what makes casting David so fun is that this is someone we’ve come to know more as a man behind playing heroes … why not put a spin on that and turn him more to the dark side?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to High Potential now, including what more could be coming for season 2

What did you think about the High Potential season 1 finale on ABC tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates that are still coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







