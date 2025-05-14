Bridgerton renewed for season 5, season 6 at Netflix

As you prepare to see Bridgerton season 4 premiere at Netflix in 2026, let’s just say there is more news worthy of excitement. Today, the streaming service confirmed that there will be both a season 5 and a season 6!

In a way, the two-season renewal was somewhat expected — after all, both season 3 and season 4 were ordered at once. Why wouldn’t the powers-that-be work to keep momentum going here to a certain extent? This renewal allows the creative team to plan far ahead, and given the way in which these seasons are released, there is at least a chance now that the franchise’s future is solidified until 2030 — as crazy as that may seem.

If you are eager to get some more insight now on season 4, Netflix released (in character as Lady Whistledown) the following synopsis:

The next season shall center on Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton brood. Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, his perspective changes when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Alongside Thompson and Ha (whose non-masquerade ball name in the series is Sophie Baek), the cast of Bridgerton Season 4 includes Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Katie Leung (Lady Araminta Gun), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Isabella Wei (Posy Li).

Now, let’s just hope that Sophie and Benedict’s love story is as great as we think that it could be — something different and refreshing from what we have witnessed so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

