Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of April? Of course, the enthusiasm about the future of the show has to be here, even if we recognize that we are some time away from the Netflix hit returning.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — the streaming service has already promoted the next chapter to a certain extent, noting that the love story between Benedict and Sophie Baek is front and center. We imagine that the Francesca storyline introduced last season will continue, even if it bubbles underneath the surface for a little while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

Ultimately, we do think there’s a chance that a behind-the-scenes detail or two could come out about the future of this series soon, but that’s more or less it. We do tend to think that Netflix and the producers are going to slow-play this and of course, they have real reason to speed things up given that the show is most likely not going to return until we get around to some point in early 2026. That is at least the best-case scenario, since it could easily be spring or summer.

Is the long wait a problem?

Well, not necessarily. After all, just remember for a moment here that Severance came back after three years and was still an enormous hit. Meanwhile, we have seen with Bridgerton already that it can withstand long waits perhaps better than almost any other show out there. We just hope that it proves to be worthwhile when it does eventually return, and you get all of the romance that you want and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Bridgerton now, including what more is coming

What are you the most excited to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







