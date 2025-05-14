A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms premiere date delayed at HBO

For those who have not heard as of yet, we are going to be seeing another show in the Game of Thrones world in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. This prequel based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg stories are going to be coming. However, they will be airing a little bit later than expected.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, it looks as though this show is going to be airing in 2026 as opposed to this year. For a good while, it did feel like this show would was going to be out in mid-to-late 2025. However, it then looked like it would be the end of this year and now, it is early next year.

So why is the delay happening at this point? We tend to think that it really has a lot to do with the amount of real estate that HBO has at the moment. Remember at the moment here that they have The Gilded Age a little later this year and beyond that, the network also has The Chair Company, Task, the IT prequel Welcome to Derry, and more. They do not have to rush a lot of the stuff that is on their schedule by virtue of just how much they have.

Of course, what is so interesting about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being pushed back is that it could have a ripple effect. After all, remember that it may mean Euphoria is a few weeks later in the schedule, or that the third season of House of the Dragon could be coming in late 2026 as opposed to the middle of it. There is a lot in flux.

