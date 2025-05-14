The Pitt season 1 to air on TNT ahead of season 2

The Pitt season 1 proved to be an enormous streaming hit earlier this year — with that, doesn’t it make sense that it also comes to cable?

Today, the folks at Warner Bros. Discovery noted that the HBO Max (who are going back to that name after a re-brand) drama will be coming to TNT this fall, leading up to the show’s season 2 premiere in the new year. The producers have already indicated that they want this to be a pretty fast turnaround between seasons and in the end, doesn’t that make a certain amount of sense? We at least feel that way right now.

Thanks in part to the presence of Noah Wyle as the lead, we have seen The Pitt easily become one of the most important and successful series on all of streaming, and we do think that it also has a chance to win a lot of Emmys later this year. Who would have expected this going in? The real-time format certainly helped to make the show exciting and worth appointment viewing.

We do recognize that in general, TNT is not as well-known for scripted programming these days. Yet, at the same time, this does feel like a really smart strategy to get people engaged with streaming shows after the fact. It is almost advertising in a way for people who do want to watch these shows a little bit early.

What do we know about season 2?

Well, it is going to be set around the July 4 weekend, and we do tend to think that a lot of cast members will be back. Yet, who is to say that they are all going to be on the same schedule?

