The Voice 27 results: Who advanced to finale?

We knew that tonight’s The Voice 27 results set the stage for the finale — but to go along with that, there would be some brutal eliminations. This is what happens when you bring so many people to the live shows in the first place.

Also, we do recognize that this is the first time the public is voting for any of these people and by virtue of that alone, it creates another round of uncertainty. Are their favorites similar or different from who the coaches liked over the course of the season?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. The first people who advanced into the final round were Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Buble), and Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea). None of this show be a huge shock given that Renzo has been a season-long favorite to win and Jaelen gives the show more of a bonafide country presence. Jadyn is likely the most polarizing within the franchise but at the same time, we do enjoy her style and find it to be pretty unique.

From here, there were four singers who were left to compete for the wildcard save in Iris Herrera, Adam David, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Bryson Battle. The moment that we saw these choices, it felt rather obvious to us that Adam was going to move on for Team Buble, especially since he is the sort of guy that the show often likes for the most part. Adam advanced and within that, we now have our final five!

Who will win?

Right now we’re going to say Renzo but honestly, the live show cycles are so short that it is impossible to have great guesses.

What did you think about all of the results that we saw on The Voice 27 this week?

