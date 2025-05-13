The Voice 27: Renzo, Conor James close first live show

Tonight’s The Voice 27 episode showcased a wide array of music, but also a chance for true origins. With that, Conor James and Renzo closed the show.

Personally, we don’t tend to think it is some coincidence that these two closed the show for Team Adam and Team Legend, respectively. After all, just think for a moment about what they bring to the table! With the former, Adam was able to correct a big-time mistake that he made during the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Renzo has been a fantastic rocker for most of the season, and he chose to do an iconic song in “Dream On.”

We will admit that this is a really tough song to do without it coming across as karaoke. Because of that, we very-much had a pit in our stomach not knowing what exactly was going to happen. Luckily, here is where we are able to say that he nailed it. His voice is different enough to make it stand out, and that’s without the small changes to the notes of the song.

As for Conor, his “Chasing Pavements” did have some of the passion of the Adele original with a few different runs thrown in there. Even though once upon a time he was not going to make it to this point, we do believe that he has a chance of making it to the finale. The one thing that makes it extremely difficult to know for sure is just that only a select handful of individuals manage to make it to that point — this is a show that does these huge eliminations simply because they do not have enough live shows.

What did you think about the performances on tonight’s The Voice 27 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

