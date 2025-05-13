Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/13/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, is there more we can say when it comes to both of its spin-offs in Most Wanted and International?

Before we get too far into this, let’s just go ahead and say that a lot of the news we have to share here is rather bittersweet. The great thing we can share at present is that you will see new installments of all three tonight; however, when it comes to the spin-offs, we are also gearing up for their penultimate episodes. Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over into the series finales, which are set to air on May 20.

Of course, there is a lot more of a chance to talk about said finales soon. For now, just go ahead and share synopses for all three of the episodes ahead below.

FBI season 7 episode 21, “Devoted” – When two IRS special agents are stabbed to death in Brooklyn, the team is thrown into an investigation that leads back to the resurgence of the online conspiracy community of Duke Ducoyle, their suspect from a previous case, on FBI, Tuesday, May 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 21, “Herbivore Man” – When an American student and sex worker is murdered in Budapest, similarities to a recent case in Japan lead the Fly Team to partner with detectives from Tokyo, on part one of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20, “Souls on ICE” – After three men impersonating ICE officers raid a church in New Jersey, the Fugitive Task Force must earn the trust of the reverend to help find the men who were kidnapped. Meanwhile, Remy confronts his own future after learning that Barnes is considering taking a new job, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you most want to see across FBI, International, and Most Wanted when they arrive on the air?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

