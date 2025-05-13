The Bear season 4 premiere date, new details officially revealed

If you have found yourselves curious to learn something more about The Bear season 4, let’s just say we have that and then some!

Today, the folks over at FX and Hulu confirmed that come Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will see the series starring Jeremy Allen White back for another batch of ten episodes. As has been the case from the beginning here, the show has been a binge release. This may not be something that we like, but it is certainly something that we expect.

Now if you do want to get more insight regarding what more is ahead, go ahead and check out the season 4 synopsis:

Season four of FX’s “The Bear” finds Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.

Does this mean that Sydney is going to stay at the restaurant, and not leave to start our own place? That was a part of how season 3 concluded and within that, we have a certain measure of hope.

Is this going to be the final season?

Well, at least for the time being, nothing is being said on this. That makes us cautiously optimistic but at the same time, we have to be patient to see whatever is decided. This series is so atypical in a lot of ways — including its mix of genres — that it could end at almost any point and we would not be shocked.

