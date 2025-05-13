Love is Blind season 9 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us now moving further into May 2025, is there a chance we are going to end up getting a Love is Blind season 9 premiere date reveal?

Well, the first thing that we should at least do here is note some of what has been revealed already in regards to the season. First and foremost, note that there will be another chapter of the dating show on Netflix. Beyond that, it will be set in Colorado! We certainly hope that there are a stronger group of guys this time around after a good majority of them (Daniel aside) ended up feeling rather disappointing.

So when it comes to an exact Love is Blind season 9 premiere date, our hope remains that we are going to have something more to share before the end of the year. Netflix has a tendency for there shows to ultimately run twice a year, and they are certainly successful enough in order to make that happen.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers that this season really does give us something new to talk about — in particular, something that we have not seen before. One of the real challenges that came with the eighth season was that the producers really have to work overtime in order to ensure that there were some conversation-worthy moments. Take, for example, the whole Instagram drama with Daniel and Taylor … which ended up being more or less nothing.

Unfortunately, we don’t think any more info is going to be coming out this month; yet, the odds are there that come summer or early fall, a little bit of this will start to change.

What do you most want to see moving into Love is Blind season 9 when it eventually arrives?

