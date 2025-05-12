Doctor Who season 15 finale to have global simulcast

The end of the Doctor Who season 15 is coming in just a couple of weeks and with that, there could be a significant event coming.

So, what exactly are we talking about here? Well, let’s just say that the big finale — and quite possibly the last episode for a long time — is going to be broadcast all around the world at the same exact time.

According to a new report from the show’s official website, the episode titled “The Reality War” is going to be airing all over the globe at the same time this Saturday — this means that it will be on in primetime on BBC One in the UK, and also on Disney+ outside of the country. Typically the episodes come up a little bit earlier on the BBC iPlayer, but that is not something that is going to happen here.

Based on everything that we have heard at present, it does appear as though the final two episodes of the season are going to be linked. We have a real opportunity here to see a lot of drama throughout, and we hope that there is a measure of closure. After all, the future of Doctor Who is extremely unclear — no season 16 has been announced, and there is also a good chance that Ncuti Gatwa exits as The Doctor based on a lot of rumors. Personally, we would love nothing more than to see him stick around, mostly because we do think he is rather great in this role. Why wouldn’t we want to see that continue for as long as possible?

Hopefully, the long-term future is going to be clarified before we get to the summer; let’s just wait and see what happens.

What do you most want to see moving into the Doctor Who season 15 finale?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

