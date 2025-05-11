Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 promo: Rylan Clark and more

In just six days from now Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 is going to be coming to BBC One and Disney+ — and this one will be fun. Also, it is one of the most British things that the show has ever done.

After all, “Interstellar Song Contest” is an episode that is based almost entirely about Eurovision, a competition that sends to create a lot of fanfare all across Europe with big, bombastic performances and also crazy fashion. The show is going to have all sorts of fun doing a lot of this; not only that, but you’ve got a familiar TV presenter (and also X Factor alum) in Rylan Clark taking part!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a full preview that teases Rylan’s involvement in the episode, plus also some of the crazy performances. Even though we recognize that a big part of Doctor Who this season is all about seeing whether or not Belinda is going to make it home, but her and The Doctor both seemingly are going to enjoy themselves for at least a part of the festivities.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the unfortunate news for a moment: This is not a conflict-free show. Something crazy is probably going to happen over the course of this and honestly, the best thing that we can do is try to get collectively prepared. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for an hour that makes us laugh, but also does a lot to get us excited for the endgame of the season. That is even more important than ever now that the long-term future of the series remains unclear.

