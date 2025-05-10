Doctor Who season 15 episode 6: The Interstellar Song Contest

Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 is coming up on BBC One and Disney+ next week, and let’s just go ahead and say the following: Based on what we are seeing about it already, it should prove to be a blast. How can you not be stoked to see “The Interstellar Song Contest” air?

Of course, we do recognize already that this episode may be most appealing to those who are in the UK or Europe, as the whole premise here is a spoof of the extremely-popular Eurovision. We anticipate that there is going to be a lot of silliness from start to finish, but rest assured, also a larger story! At the center of the season remains the central struggle from Belinda to try and find her way home, and we do not foresee any evidence that this is about to change.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little more now when it comes to what is ahead? Then we suggest taking a look at the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Doctor’s quest to get Belinda back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive.

Of course, we do tend to think that The Doctor and Belinda are going to make it through here … but what is the cost? Also, how many great musical numbers are we going to have a chance to see? Here is to hoping for quite a few! There are only three more episodes remaining, so all of those are going to be important — and that is even more so the case when you consider that the series is facing a somewhat uncertain future.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Doctor Who season 15 episode 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







