Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 12, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, we would love to be able to have more news to share on the future of the show.

The good news is that we can share a few good things here. However, there is also bad news to report on as well: The crime drama has officially entered summer break. What makes this even harder is the simple fact that the story concluded in one of the most dramatic ways possible, as we had the huge cliffhanger where Parker’s father was killed and a revenge plot may be in order.

So what can we say at this point when it comes to NCIS season 23? Well, we presume that the good news begins here with noting that the show is going to be coming back for more, and it has also been confirmed to be returning on a new night! It is going to air moving forward on Tuesdays, where it is going to be paired by the likes of both the Origins prequel as well as the Sydney spin-off.

As for what the story is going to be…

Well, let’s begin by noting here that you are going to have a great chance to see some resolution to the cliffhanger and fast. Beyond just that, it is also our hope here that you will get a better sense of what really happened in regard to Parker’s mother, as we recognize that this is still somewhat of a mystery at the moment. It would be nice to learn at least a little bit more on that, right? The same goes with seeing more of the classic cases you’ve come to know and love.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

