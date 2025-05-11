Saturday Night Live: Arcade Fire performs ‘Pink Elephant’

We knew that Arcade Fire served as the musical guest entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode — so what did they choose to perform?

Given that they have performed on the late-night institution a handful of times in the past, we were certainly hopeful that they would deliver something big here. With that, they went with “Pink Elephant” to kick things off, a number that did bring the group back to some of their early indie-rock days.

Musically, there is no doubt that the band delivers — they have on the show for a rather long time. Is there still controversy behind the scenes here? Yes, in particular when it comes to frontman Win Butler. We’re not here to tell you whether or not you can feel the same way that you once did about a person / a group due to allegations, but it is there in a way that it was not before.

In general, we would say that this Arcade Fire performance was a return to the group’s roots — and yet, it also does still make you question whether or not you can come home again. Just browsing social media after the initial performance aired gave you a sense of some thoughts.

