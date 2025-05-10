The Rookie season 7 episode 18 (finale) promo: Oscar vs. John?

Tuesday night is poised to bring you The Rookie season 7 episode 18 on ABC — so what is the finale going to bring to the table?

Well, for those curious, we do tend to think that the main crux of the final story this season is going to be the return of Oscar. We know that a lot of people have been eager to see this adversary return to the world, and now he has; alas, this is hardly good news for one John Nolan. If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for what is to come, one that features Oscar seeming trapping Nathan Fillion’s character in danger. Is he going to survive what happens here?

It is honestly hard to image that The Rookie would ever want to kill off this character but at the same exact time, we do believe that almost anything is in play here. We would hardly be shocking in the event that we see Oscar survive here and by virtue of that, he becomes a huge part of the start of next season. There are so many things that are in play at this point!

As for what else is in play…

Now that we’ve got Lucy Chen as a Sergeant, is this a good chance that we see her and Tim link up romantically? If nothing else, we tend to think that the chance is here in a way that has not been before. Yet, at the same time, he still has to make the move and something is holding him back. Is it nervousness because of the past? It’s at least something that you have to be worried about for the time being.

