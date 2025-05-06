The Rookie season 7 episode 18 spoilers: The epic finale!

As we get prepared to see The Rookie season 7 episode 18 on ABC next week, it feels very fair to say that the story will be epic. How can it not? This is the finale! A lot of stories are going to come to a head in “The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars,” which ironically makes us think about the Academy Awards. Is that purposeful? Maybe.

What we can at least say in general is that this finale could have some big stuff for Lucy and Tim, whereas John and Nyla are going to have an important case of their own. The writers are going to be packing a lot in here, and that is without even getting into a possible cliffhanger.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to secure some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can get a few more details on what is ahead courtesy of The Rookie season 7 episode 18 synopsis below:

John and Harper work together to catch Oscar; Angela investigates a bank robbery; Lucy and Tim learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles’ first date takes an unexpected turn.

What sort of cliffhanger could we get here?

Well, this is where we should remind you that the producers for this show do as good a job as anyone when it comes to trying to coming up with these. While we do not think that there needs to be something in here that is a matter of life and death, it certainly would not be a shock if the powers-that-be choose to go this route. Why not take the risk if they feel as though they can keep people engaged? We know that there is a season 8 already, so that is not something that you have to worry about.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 18 when it airs?

Do you think there is going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







