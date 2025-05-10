Ghosts season 5 spoilers: What’s next for Pete and Alberta?

As we get prepared to see Ghosts season 5 on CBS, it absolutely does feel as though a lot of interesting stories could be explored.

Take, for example, with Jay, as you have arguably one of the darkest stories possible as Elias may be trying to harvest his soul for the devil. On the lighter side of things, though, you also have Pete and Alberta finally becoming more of a romantic item. This is the closest we’ve seen to this happening and of course, we are glad to see things play out. Luckily, it seems like co-showrunner Joe Port is, as well.

Speaking via Variety, here is more of what Port had to say regarding the future:

Pete’s been into Alberta since early on in the show, and they’ve had their moments where they seem to come close to something. I think finally Pete was in a spot where he was happy with somebody else, and that can often be an attractive quality. Alberta is figuring that out in this moment, where she’s realizing that she might have missed the boat on something that could be pretty great. So they’re now in the same head space, and we’ll see where that goes. But I think there’s a lot to explore.

Given that Ghosts has a season 5 and 6 renewed at CBS, the writers are in a really cool place at the moment. They do not have to feel any pressure to rush the story along and by virtue of that, they can allow things to play out at more of their own pace. This means this relationship, plus also Jay’s struggle, new potential characters, and more.

What do you think we will see from Pete and Alberta heading into Ghosts season 5 on CBS?

Do you think that they will be together most of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

