Ghosts season 5 spoilers: Can Jay be saved from Elias?

Following the events of the Ghosts season 4 finale on CBS, it makes a lot more sense to be concerned about Jay’s future. How can you not?

After all, remember for a moment here that Jay learned some really terrible news about his future in the final part of the episode. After all, it turns out that Elias secretly posed as a publicist to ensure that he took Jay’s soul for Hell — which is the very thing that allows him to pose as a human. If we’re not making it clear already, let’s just note that there will be a lot of drama moving forward for the character. Moving forward, he may be worried about death at every turn. Heck, in the closing tag of the finale, we learned that he was afraid to even use a toaster!

So is there a way for Sam and the ghosts to get Jay out of this predicament? It at least feels possible! Speaking now to TVLine, here is some of what co-showrunner Joe Port had to say on the subject:

I do think that Sam has gone out of her way to help and placate the ghosts, and Jay has often been an unfortunate bystander in those situations, and maybe some of those dynamics are coming to a bit of a head as we open up this season. Like, by all rights, the ghosts should have informed them that Elias had revealed this power of his, that he can transform into a living demon to claim souls, but I guess they thought that didn’t really rise to the level of need-to-know information.

For now, we do think that everyone now has to live with the consequences of that — and maybe it will actually help to create more urgency? Time will tell…

