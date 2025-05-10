Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date hopes as filming begins

For everyone out there eager to dive into the world of Emily in Paris once more for season 5, we have great news to share! This week, production kicked off on the latest batch of episodes — and for the time being, they are doing so in Rome.

As those of you who watched the end of last season know, Lily Collins’ title character is going to be staying in the city for a little while. Yet, that does not mean that the cast and crew will be there forever! Filming is still going to happen at some point in France, and the show is not losing that part of its DNA.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement to Tudum, here is what creator Darren Star had to say about filming kicking off:

“The cast and crew of Emily in Paris are thrilled to begin filming Season 5 in the Eternal City … From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us.”

Now, in general, the biggest thing that we would expect to see this time around is Emily figuring out exactly the sort of life she really wants. Does she want to be in Rome forever? Or, is this just going to be a chance to break away and figure out further what she really wants? These are some of the things that you have to actively think about — at least for the time being.

As for when season 5 will premiere…

At this point, our feeling is that winter / early spring 2026 makes the most sense. Luckily, this is not a show that takes a long time to film, and that should be pretty darn helpful in ensuring that there is not a super-long break between seasons.

Related – Get more news now on Emily in Paris, including a ket cast member exiting

What are you most excited to see moving into Emily in Paris season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







