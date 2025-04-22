Camille Razat leaving Emily in Paris before season 5; why?

After four seasons as Cami on Emily in Paris, it feels as though we have reached the end of the road for Camille Razat. The actress will not be back as a series regular, and this of course leads to a lot of questions — starting with why this is happening in the first place.

In the end, we are well-aware of the fact that there are a number of different reasons why someone can depart a series. At times, the decision can be tied to the story. At other points, it is really just about what the performer wants for their career. With Razat, it seems as though we’re talking more about the latter than the former.

In a statement per TVLine, here is at least some of what the actress had to say about her decision:

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris … It has been a truly wonderful experience — one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to Darren Star and the entire team at Netflix and Paramount for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.”

The latter part of this is perhaps the most intriguing, largely because we would love to see some sort of reprisal at some point. There is no evidence, after all, that season 5 is going to be the final one at this point — while we don’t necessarily think this show will go on forever, who says that it has to conclude right now?

