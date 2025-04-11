Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about an Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date between now and the end of April? Of course, there is a lot to talk about here as the show looks to shift and evolve here yet again.

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting further that there is going to be another season, albeit a complicated one in a way given that Emily is off seemingly in Rome. There will still be a Paris component to the series, so you do not have to worry about that at all. Instead, you just have to sit back and wonder when the show is actually going to be back! Filming is currently slated to kick off next month.

Because of the aforementioned filming information, we are sitting back now mostly eager to find out what other insight we are going to find out soon. Is there a chance more casting news will be revealed? We hope so, just as it would be nice to learn something more about Lucas Bravo’s role after some of his past comments about his storylines over the past few seasons.

As for a premiere date, we do unfortunately think we are going to be waiting a good while still. Even though Emily in Paris is one of those shows that has a fairly fast production turnaround, that hardly means that anyone is going to rush things along. We would be thrilled to see it back come December but if not then, early next year feels like something that is very-much likely to happen. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for that, but then also some more news about the long-term future, as well. Is there a chance season 6 is the final one? For now, we have to be at least aware of this.

