The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8: Who all could die?

As we look towards The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8 there are of course a number of different things to expect. Where do we start? Well, by noting that one of the biggest ones is absolute bedlam.

Consider this for a moment — June, Moira, and everyone else within the world of Mayday seems to have some sort of plan for Serena’s wedding. With that being said, what exactly is it? This is where a lot of the mystery lies at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Based on everything that we saw close to the end of this past episode, an easy assumption to be made here is that Rita may try and poison the wedding cake — something that could create some Game of Thrones level carnage. It would mean Serena is dead, but would or should she be spared after everything that she has done? This is at least one thing to actively consider.

In general, we would argue that the most likely person to die entering the finale is High Commander Wharton, mostly because it is his wedding and because of that, he could be the focal point of a lot of destruction. Beyond him, you could of course look to Commander Bell, who June, Moira, and Janine could all collectively want to do terrible things to.

Is there a chance that Janine dies?

Unfortunately, yes. She is still prisoner at Bell’s house entering the episode and while we think that she could be rescued, there’s a chance she becomes a casualty of the larger war. The same could go for Luke, who is likely a part of the plan to some degree. From there, you can also look towards someone in Nick, who has committed this unspeakable betrayal. However, at the same time, could he try to redeem himself and die in the process?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on The Handmaid’s Tale, including what else is ahead

What are you the most eager to see entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8 on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







