The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8: More on Janine’s fight

Next week you are going to have a chance to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode — will Janine find a way to survive?

Of course, it goes without saying that there are a ton of things to look forward to on the Hulu series moving forward. However, this character alone inspires a ton of concern. We are talking here about a woman who has been tormented so many times over and while she was not killed at Jezebel’s, she is now dealing with a fate that is really awful in its own right — having to be around someone in Commander Bell who wants her as a handmaid. We’re already terrified over what could be happening with her at present.

So how does Janine still find the drive to keep going amidst all of that? Let’s just say that, at least for now, it has a lot to do with June and Moira both. Here is what Madeline Brewer had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

What keeps her going a bit when she gets taken to Bell’s house is just the fact that she knows June is out there somewhere. June and Moira are out there somewhere trying to make things better. And I think that Janine also recognizes that she’s better for the cause if she’s alive rather than dead.

Ultimately, survival has to be Janine’s goal as she waits and sees if something else happens — and luckily, June already has some wheels in motion! She and Moira together want her out before they embark on their big plan involving Serena’s wedding. With that, we’d love nothing more than to imagine she can get some revenge on Bell soon after.

