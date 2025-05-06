The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8 spoilers: A plan in action

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 8, are we about to see the culmination of almost everything?

Well, at least for the time being, you can argue that there is a reasonably good shot of that. After all, Serena Joy and Wharton are about to be married, and June is going to realize here that now is the proper time to fight. She’s got a plan that feels viable for them since the wedding ceremony could be a perfect smokescreen, especially since Gilead is going to make such a show of it — handmaids concluded. Because Janine is still out there, Elisabeth Moss’ character has yet another reason to fight.

“Exodus” is the title for season 6 episode 8. If you want to learn more, just go ahead and check out the official synopsis now:

June and Moira execute their dangerous plan. Serena makes a big commitment.

The big commitment feels on paper like it could be the wedding, but is there an opportunity for her to show a different side? She has always been complicated, but she understands the horrors of Gilead and what it really means to be a handmaid. The one thing we do wish at this point is that there was a conversation between Yvonne Strahovski’s character and then Lawrence, who can tell her the truth about what is being said about New Bethlehem behind closed doors. There may not be a guarantee here that this would get through to her, but understanding that a better future for the place is truly a lie? It may at least be something to try and get the ball rolling in a more positive direction.

