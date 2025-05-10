True Detective season 5 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a True Detective season 5 premiere date between now and the end of May?

As per usual here, we do have a number of things that are well-worth discussion in this piece. Where do we start off, though? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that as much as we would like more news on the show’s future soon, we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while here.

Based on some comments that we heard earlier this year, there is a chance that we are stuck waiting until 2027 to see the crime anthology back. Why in the world are we waiting that long, especially since this is a show that does not require a ton of special effects? We tend to think it is the result of a few different things. For starters, Issa Lopez takes on so much with each episode that development does not happen in a way that is similar to other shows. Also, you need a new cast and story every single time. HBO is also a network that has a lot of shows already slated for the next year-plus — the schedule can always change, but we tend to take everyone at their word right now. Odds are, we aren’t going to get any news at all about season 5 this month.

So what will the story eventually be for season 5? Details are unclear, but we do at least know that the story will seemingly be set around Queens, New York, making this the first season of True Detective to be set in an extremely populous place since the polarizing season 2 in Southern California.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into True Detective season 5 when it arrives?

